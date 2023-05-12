After cruising to a 12-0 win over Jellico in the district semifinals this week, the Cosby Lady Eagles faced deficits on Wednesday and Thursday against Hancock County.
They didn’t panic either time.
Instead, Cosby staged late-game comebacks two nights in a row for wins of 7-4 and 4-1 to clinch the best-of-three series, giving the Lady Eagles their fourth district tournament title in six seasons under Mike Bryant.
Their district titles have now come in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023 after they won the regular-season district title again this season too.
They celebrated accordingly on Thursday, huddling together in a moving mass of gray and blue near the visitors’ dugout.
After that, though, Bryant delivered a message reflecting the pride he felt in their resilience and calm nature.
“I said, ‘Ladies, I’m so impressed with how you go about your business,” said Bryant Thursday. “We never got too high, never got too low, and we just kept playing, kept playing, kept playing. When you’ve got a team that doesn’t get down and does whatever it takes to win.”
And Cosby did so, twice in little more than 24 hours.
The first comeback occurred after a bit of drama, as Cosby took a 2-0 lead early Wednesday off RBIs from Kylee Cornwell and Shylee Weeks.
But Hancock stacked four runs in a hurry, taking a two-run lead into the third inning.
That’s when the Cosby defense came alive, as Lakelynn Sweeten turned a momentum-shifting double play
Cosby’s offense responded in kind, with Weeks knocking a solo shot to bring the deficit to one.
Ella Hicks connected on a shot to center the same inning to tie the score at 4, and Cornwell and Weeks came through again with one and two RBIs, respectively, for a 7-4 lead that Cosby held onto through the seventh.
Thursday’s comeback did not feature as much back-and-forth, though Cosby’s refusal to panic late was still vital.
In the top of the seventh inning in the second game, Hicks turned a 1-0 Hancock lead into a 2-1 Cosby advantage with a two-run homer that landed behind the left field fence.
“That was just awesome,” said Bryant. “I think someone asked me if I was nervous, and I always am. But when it’s a one-run game? No, I’m not.
“We can overcome one run pretty quickly. They tried to challenge Ella because she’s not in the middle part of the order, but we’ve seen she can hit for power, and that’s what she did.”
Chloe Hance was the first runner to score on that hit, having beaten out a grounder to reach first.
A Kaymen Moss double scored two for some extra cushioning, with Nevaeh Deardorff crossing home plate after a walk.
“And the next thing you know, you’ve got a pitcher shrugging her shoulders,” said Bryant. “You go from being up one to down by three.”
Such is the firepower within Cosby’s lineup, something the Lady Eagles will look to channel next week, too.
But they will also need help on the defensive side, something Reese Michaels supplied en masse this week.
Michaels pitched all three games this week, tossing a shutout Tuesday — with 10 strikeouts on 12 batters faced, no less — before shutting down the Indians through Wednesday and Thursday.
“She hit her spots and just did an excellent job making their hitters hit our pitch,” said Bryant. “When we can do that, good things happen.”
Finally, Michaels induced the groundout that sparked the celebration mentioned above.
The Lady Eagles will look to keep the good times rolling next week, as they will play at home on Monday — though Bryant doesn’t know the opponent yet.
What does he know, though? How much fun it is to coach a team such as this, especially when championships are won too.
“In some ways it’s humbling to think that I’ve been able to be a pet of something and affected some lives in a positive way and given people a point of emphasis to be proud of,” he said. “I’m tickled to death that we can do what we’re able to do and get these young ladies to play this game the way it’s supposed to be played and enjoy it and have fun doing it.
“Sometimes winning championships is just a good byproduct of it.”
