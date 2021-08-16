NEWPORT—The 2021 season kicks off next Friday for both Cocke County High School and Cosby High School.
For both Newport and Cosby, Friday night football is the epicenter for small communities around the Lakeway area.
Numerous talks between both schools athletic directors, A.C. Willis (CCHS) and Will Lewis (Cosby), as well as head coaches Scotty Dykes (CCHS) and Kevin Hall (Cosby) put together the Gateway to the Smokies Jamboree — an event they hope can pull their community closer and showcase both of their talented teams.
“That’s the plan. Coach Hall and I talked about it we want to make this an annual event,” Dykes said. “We want to make this a county event first but we also want to invite other teams to come into it. We reached out to a lot of teams. Unfortunately everybody rescheduled due to the COVID situation. We both plan on making this an annual event and making it bigger and better each year.”
“This is a great thing for football in our community. Coach Dykes and I talked and asked ourselves of what can we do as coaches to get football promoted more in our county,” Hall added. “Events like this are a step in the right direction. We hope that some of the kids that were there look at this and say to themselves that they want to be a part of that one day. I hope we can continue to grow this event and keep it going for years to come.”
The four-quarter event gave everyone their first taste of football in 2021.
Cosby started the second quarter for high school football teams against the Dobyns-Bennett Indians. D-B held the Eagles scoreless and went on to win the quarter, 8-0.
At the half, each player from the participating schools were given a chance to compete individually for best quarterback, fastest skilled positioned player, and fastest lineman.
Dobyns-Bennett swept the first two competitions. Kamaion Marshall earned the title of fastest skilled position player with Cosby’s Dominic Cowles in a close second. Haden Burleson ran away with the fastest lineman award, while Baylor Baxter played spoiler in the Dobyns-Bennett trifecta. Baxter threw a 53-yard bomb to take the throwing completion title.
In the third quarter, The Big Red’s junior varsity team broke the scoreboard first on a 12-yard strike from Donovan Ramsey to Oren Hazelwood.
Dobyns-Bennett drove the ball downfield to score and converted on a two-point try to take the lead and win the third quarter, 8-6.
The last quarter was a matchup every Newport and Cosby fan have been yearning to watch for quite sometime.
“This was great. Unfortunately we both didn’t have the number we had due to contact tracing. It was good for our team to go out there and share the same field as Cosby,” Dykes said. “I don’t see an issue where we can share the field at the same time and have successful programs.”
“Both teams and coaches have so much respect for one another,” Hall added. “They gave us some looks that we have been preparing for in practice.”
CCHS found the endzone first on a 10-yard run from Hazelwood. The Big Red took an early 8-0 lead over Cosby.
Cosby’s Tyler Turner and Kaden Johnson both showed spurts of speed.
“To put the offense we had in yesterday, it was not bad,” Hall said. “We were down a kid due to contact tracing but we had Turner next up and it went well.
“This was one of the first live snaps we had in this offense. Kaden (Johnson) had a couple great carries, Turner aired it out a few times and carried the ball really well. I liked the things the we saw out there today.”
Baxter continued to impress for Cocke County. He connected with Landon Lane on a 20-yard strike early in the quarter, but this time he lobbed a pass to Hazelwood in the right corner to extend their lead over Cosby, 16-0.
“One thing I am really proud of my guys of tonight is execution,” Dykes said. “Our last scrimmage, we missed several big throws. Baylor (Baxter) and his receivers have worked hard. He fired off that pass to Landon Lane, which gave him some confidence. Our offensive line was firing off the ball all night, and our defense flew around the field and had great stops.”
Both teams will be on the road for their first showdown of the 2021 season.
Cocke County will take on Cherokee High School at 7 p.m. The game will be live on WLIK.
Cosby travels to Sunbright High School for their first matchup of 2021 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
