Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reacts to a call during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols, the new No. 1 team in two of the major polls Monday, March 28, 2022, have shown no weaknesses to date. They lead the nation in batting average (.338), home runs (64) and slugging (.683) and are second in scoring (11.1 runs per game).
The 2022 Southeastern Conference postseason honors were announced on Monday afternoon and Tennessee was well-represented with a league-high five players named to the all-conference teams and three Vols earning major awards.
In total, six UT players racked up nine overall selections on the All-SEC first and second teams, as well as the SEC All-Freshman team and SEC All-Defensive team. The Vols’ five honorees on the All-SEC teams marked the second most in a single season in program history, just one behind the 1994 squad, which had six.
Three Vols earned major awards, led by head coach Tony Vitello, who was named the SEC Coach of the Year for the first time after leading the Big Orange to the best regular season in program history. Tennessee went 49-7 while leading the country in victories and posting the top RPI in the land. UT achieved its first-ever No. 1 ranking in any poll and ended up spending seven weeks as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.
