NEWPORT—The Fighting Cocks managed to fend off The King’s Academy Lions Monday night to claim a 67-64 victory.
CCHS held a 62-52 advantage with just under 5 minutes remaining in the game. They would see that lead slowly slip away after missing several point blank opportunities in the paint. Unforced turnovers by the Big Red also assisted the Lions in their comeback bid.
TKA hit a shot with 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 64 all. The Fighting Cocks responded on the other end of the floor with a quick basket to recapture the lead. A made free throw pushed their advantage to three, and the defense clamped down in the final seconds to pull out the victory.
Casey Ragan, CCHS head coach, said this situation is one his team is familiar with. He said that previous experience helped them in the final minute of the game.
“Our guys have been in these types of situations quite a few times. They know what needs to happen and when it needs to happen,” Ragan said. “We had a few turnovers and missed layups, but they locked in and got a few stops when we absolutely had to have them.”
Cocke County found themselves in an early hole after the first quarter of play. TKA’s Zac Wallace hit three 3-pointers in the opening period to power his team to a 20-17 lead.
The Big Red started to gain momentum in the closing minutes of the second period. Jordan Woods, Baylor Baxter and Kyler Hayes led the charge combining to score 12 of the 16 points posted by the Fighting Cocks. CCHS knotted things up at 33 heading into the half.
The Fighting Cocks looked like a different team to begin the second half of play. They went on a sustained run led by Brazen Stewart, who knocked down two 3-pointers in the Big Red’s 22 point third quarter.
Ragan said the energy and effort on defense made the difference in the second half.
“The biggest adjustment for us at half time was defensively,” Ragan said.
“We had to start playing with some energy and effort, because we’re a whole lot better team when we’re out running and getting steals and layups.
“The guys responded well and we got a good run together, but it seemed like we relaxed. We have to learn and grow and realize that we can’t let teams get back into games.”
Kyler Hayes led all scorers with 19 points in the game. The freshman continues to impress in the early going, but Ragan said there is more for him to learn as he continues to grow as a player.
“I knew the kind of talent that Kyler (Hayes) had, but his work ethic sets him apart. He lives and breathes basketball and it shows. I thought he would eventually get to this point, but it has been a whole lot quicker than I imagined. He’s going to have his moments where he looks like a freshman and there are still some things he needs to learn.”
Three Big Red players scored in double digits to help the team secure their hard fought victory. Ragan said that several players are still finding their shot as they are transitioning from football field.
“We went through this a little last year with the guys that played football. It seemed like they were in football mode too long. It took until after Christmas for them to get in to the swing of things,” Ragan said.
“Baylor (Baxter) has done a good job from the get-go of being the on the floor leader, as has Brazen (Stewart). Lakkin (France) has turned it up the last few games scoring wise, which has helped us out. We have some guys who can score, but we need to be more consistent.”
CCHS (67): Kyler Hayes 19, Baylor Baxter 17, Brazen Stewart 12, Jordan Woods 8, Lakkin France 6, Major Woods 5.
TKA (64): Tyler Overdorf 18, Damjan Simun 15, Zac Wallace 13, Harrison Rollins 8, Kenneth Hall 7, Zeke Connaster 3.
