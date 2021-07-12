Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler played a key role in propelling the United States to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia, last weekend.
Chandler saw action in all seven games and logged the fourth-most minutes on the squad (19.7 mpg) while averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He shot .420 from the field (21-50) and .391 from 3-point range (9-23) while also boasting a 1.7 assist/turnover ratio throughout the tournament.
With this year’s gold-medal-winning performance, the Americans have claimed back-to-back golds at the FIBA U19 World Cup and have won gold in four of the past five U19 World Cup events (2021, 2019, 2015, 2013). The USA also has won 14 consecutive games at the event dating to 2017.
