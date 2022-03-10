No. 3 Tennessee hosts Rhode Island this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in its final non-conference series before starting conference play next week.
The Vols and Rams will open the series with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 of the twin bill will start approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.Due to expected low temperatures and possible snow, there will be no game on Saturday.
The two teams will finish the series on Sunday at either 12:30 or 1 p.m. The Vols host Eastern Kentucky in the midweek on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before opening SEC play next Friday, March 18 at home against South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.