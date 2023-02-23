Cocke County boys basketball coach Casey Ragan instructs his team from the sideline during the Fighting Cocks' district tournament semifinal win over Grainger. CCHS lost in the championship round on Tuesday night but will look to beat Tennessee High in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal this weekend.
Casey Ragan had a simple message going into his team’s district title matchup against Greeneville on Tuesday: to “let it all loose and see what happens.”
The Fighting Cocks did exactly that, jumping out to a 12-3 lead and hanging right with a Greene Devil team that beat them twice in the regular season.
Greeneville pulled ahead in the final two periods, though, and Cocke County — which whittled the deficit to five at multiple points — fell 55-40 in its first district title appearance under Ragan.
“Just couldn’t get many shots to fall in the second half,” summarized Ragan. “Part of that is from Greeneville’s pressure, but we had our chances and good looks at the basket — they just didn’t fall for us.
“The guys were ready and competed their tails off, just came up on the short end. A shot here or there go in though, and it’s a different game. Just have to keep pushing.”
Brazen Stewart led the way with 14 points, while Lakkin France had nine.
Ragan noted the contributions of those two seniors and commended another, Baylor Baxter, as well.
“Brazen and Lakkin just continue to play well for us,” Ragan said. “Their offensive games have progressed to a point where we can count on one of them getting us 10-12 points a night and we need that to compliment the others.”
“I thought Baylor did a great job defensively on Trey Thompson,” Ragan continued. “He had 33 points on us the last time we played and Baylor primarily him all night and held him to just eight.”
Now, Cocke County (18-12) turns the page to its Region 1-3A quarterfinal matchup with
Tennessee High (26-7) on Saturday.
“We are decently familiar with them from playing them a few times the past couple of years,” said Ragan, “but it will definitely be a challenge.
“They are a very good team. Glad we get them at home and hope to have a big crowd there to support these guys.”
And with a big crowd come big stakes. This weekend, CCHS has two options: win — or be done for the season.
“We talked about win or go home and these guys are locked in,” said Ragan. “They don’t want this to be the end and realize there’s plenty left to play for.
“As disappointing as Tuesday night was, they still have a chance to make history and hang their own banner.”
