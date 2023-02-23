Fighting Cocks 1

Cocke County boys basketball coach Casey Ragan instructs his team from the sideline during the Fighting Cocks' district tournament semifinal win over Grainger. CCHS lost in the championship round on Tuesday night but will look to beat Tennessee High in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal this weekend. 

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

Casey Ragan had a simple message going into his team’s district title matchup against Greeneville on Tuesday: to “let it all loose and see what happens.”

The Fighting Cocks did exactly that, jumping out to a 12-3 lead and hanging right with a Greene Devil team that beat them twice in the regular season.

