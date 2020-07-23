A plan is in place. At least, for now.
On Wednesday, the TSSAA Board of Control met to initially discuss plans for the next classification cycle, but added to the agenda on Monday evening that it would discuss and vote on contingency plans for fall sports as the association continues to work with the Gov. Bill Lee and his council.
“Given the circumstances, clearly high school sports will look different this year,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said ahead of Wednesday’s votes. “We have to hope for the best and plan for the worst. As we look at every option, you want to do what is as least disruptive for every school.”
The Board of Control voted on contingency plans for both girls’ soccer and football, in order to give coaches a timeline to better prepare for as the season draws near.
Girls’ soccer will be allowed to begin its season on Sept. 7, giving programs one full week of practice before their first contests should high school athletics not be included in the State of Emergency’s exemption.
The annual state soccer championships are now scheduled for Nov. 11-14.
Football will be a different tale, though.
The board approved a contingency plan for football that would allow an eight-game season with the top two teams from each region advancing to a condensed version of the state’s annual playoffs.
Games would be scheduled to begin on Sept. 18 under this plan, and would extend the regular season into week 12 of the high school football season, which was originally set for the first round of the playoffs.
This plan also allows for teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs to schedule up to two additional games before closing out their seasons.
The plan approved by the board also allows the leniency for football to begin on time and as scheduled by the initial first contest date of Aug. 21, should the governor include high school athletics within the State of Emergency’s exemption.
The TSSAA has sought the same exemption for high school athletics under the governor’s current State of Emergency order that both collegiate and professional athletics are under since Gov. Lee extended the order through Aug. 29.
The fall sports calendar was set to allow practices to begin on July 27 for all high school athletics. With the extension of the governor’s executive order, though, football and girls’ soccer — being contact sports — would not be able to conduct practices at full capacity until the end of August.
This order also pushed back the beginning of their seasons, leaving both looking at mid-September at the earliest date for their first contests.
Both sports now have a plan in place, however. Or, at least a contingent plan as the association continues to work with the governor’s office.
The board discussed and voted on other items during Wednesday’s meeting, including protocols for fall sports to be implemented for the upcoming seasons.
Teams are now required to perform temperature checks for all players, coaches and team personnel prior to practices. If anyone checks in with a temperature of 100.4 or greater, they must immediately be sent home and will not be permitted to return until they’ve tested negative for COVID-19, or a physician has examined them and proved the virus is not the cause of the fever.
The same protocols will apply before contests can be played, as well. Additionally, no coach, player or team personnel will be able to compete or participate in their sport without a COVID-19 screening.
“It’s necessary and has to be done if we’re going to have any games, whatsoever,” Childress said. “If we’re going to have any semblance of a season, we need to mitigate risk as much as possible.”
Along with players, all entrants to athletic contests throughout the state will be required to go through temperature checks at the gate before being allowed to enter the facility. All schools are also required to have a list COVID-19 symptoms posted and displayed prominently at entrance gates.
The board has also encouraged member schools to limit fan attendance in order to better allow for social distancing. TSSAA schools will be required to enforce facial coverings for all attendees — except those that are 2-years-old and under — for the duration of their time within the facility.
“Schools should mark and designate seats to promote social distancing among spectators,” Childress said.
The board went on to discourage concession stands at events to better allow for social distancing, but did not regulate they could not be run.
The TSSAA Board of Control next scheduled meeting will be in August.
