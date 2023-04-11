NEWPORT — On a sun-drenched Monday afternoon, the Cocke County boys soccer team ran basic drills.
Among the Nike Dri-fit shirts and Cocke County t-shirts, one top stood out: a blue and white striped jersey with a large H on the right side.
The logo for Joma, a Spanish athletic apparel company, was stitched on the other side.
Upon closer inspection of the H, one could see a name spelled out in large block letters: HONDURAS.
When worn by itself, the jersey — a practice kit for the U17 Honduran national team — is a reminder of home for Jeferson Cervellon, a 15-year-old freshman for James Groat’s first boys soccer team at CCHS.
But when worn for practice among the Fighting Cocks, the material also serves as a point of contrast between Cervellon and his teammates.
Other dividing factors? Food choices — Cervellon enjoys spaghetti and the occasional cheeseburger, but admitted that he dislikes most American food — and the English language, as senior teammate Anthony Steinbacher helped translate for an interview.
Cervellon has acclimated to some extent, saying that “anytime you step on the pitch, it’s difficult.”
He has also adjusted to life here, showing another cultural — or rather, Groat-fueled — adaptation when he politely declined a request to pick up a soccer ball for a picture.
Why? Because he knew that if he did, he would have to do 100 pushups — per Groat’s in-practice rule.
“They know,” said Groat with a laugh. “I don’t care, I’ll make them do push-ups, even for an interview.”
Push-ups or not, though, any discomfort melts away when Cervellon steps between the lines to play.
There, he said he feels secure.
Not only because of Spanish-speaking teammates such as Steinbacher, who have welcomed him into their fold and given him security in their presence.
But because of how that feeling has allowed him to play. Fast. Free. Loose.
“On the attack, a lot of us speak Spanish,” explained Steinbacher. “So he’s got that chemistry with me, with the twins (Corn and Leo Campos).
“We know what each other is going to do. It’s just relaxing to know that he’s going to finish — from anywhere.”
And Cervellon has fulfilled that statement, connecting on a long, arcing goal at Cosby and even knocking a header against West Greene.
“That,” said Groat, “was nice.”
Overall, Cervellon notched 25 goals through the first 10 games, averaging almost a hat trick per night leading into Tuesday’s CCHS-Berean tilt — the result for which will be available online.
“It’s crazy,” said Steinbacher, who answered questions for himself after kindly helping to translate for Cervellon. “We haven’t really had something like that, scoring-wise. It gives the whole team confidence that he’ll score when we need him to.”
Those moments offer a glimpse into Cervellon’s talent, as this gift was nurtured when he began playing at five years old.
It was discovered even more when, at age 13, he was picked to play for his national team — for which he scored three goals in two games before the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered their season.
To put that gift in play for Cocke County, though, Cervellon has not only had to fight through food, language and cultural barriers.
Nor has he simply had to adjust to a new team.
He has also had to deal with a size difference, as well as a nagging sense of loss.
“He’s tough,” said Groat. “And he gets knocked down a lot because he’s small, but he pops back up. That’s what I like about him the most — he’s tough.”
Such toughness has helped stabilize Cervellon in America, half a world from his home in Comayagua, Honduras.
And it has helped him live without his immediate family — including a father whose playing experience helped him learn the game — for more than a year.
So when Cervellon walks onto the grass, whether wearing a blue and white Honduras jersey or a black and red Cocke County one, he is playing for the same result either way.
“Any time I step on the pitch, I think of my family,” Cervellon said. “I want to score two or three goals for them.”
If he continues at this pace, Cervellon will have scored a whopping 42 goals by the end of the regular season.
For reference, the most in TSSAA history was 44 by Seymour’s Fredrik Bergman in 2013.
“It’s special,” summarized Groat. “We don’t care if you’re a senior or not. We play the best.
“He’s going to do really great things for the next three years.”
