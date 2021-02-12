COSBY—The last time the Cosby Lady Eagles were victorious over the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers, they won a nail biting game on the road, 37-34.
With the Lady Tigers traveling to The Hill, Cosby looked to finish strong at home on Senior Night.
With six seniors playing their last game in Cosby, head coach Cody Lowe shared praise on the impact his seniors have made on the program.
“Our seniors bring it everyday in practice and they show these underclassmen how to practice,” Lowe said. “They lead us to example and that’s something that I hope some of the younger girls see and it carries over with them.”
Four of those seniors were named to the All-District team for the 2020-21 campaign. Lowe was also named the District 2-A Coach of the Year.
“It’s really nice to get rewarded for working hard. I don’t really like talking about individual accolades, though. It’s all about my girls,” Lowe said. “Our six seniors mean a lot to this program. Our program was not in a great spot a couple of years ago when I took over. We’ve won 45 straight district games and four regular season titles and we have a chance to win another district tournament coming up. Those seniors have set the bar high for our program.”
Before diving into the postseason, the Lady Eagles had business to attend to on Thursday night.
In their final home game of the regular season, the Cosby Lady Eagles completed the season sweep over Pigeon Forge, topping the Lady Tigers on The Hill, 54-41.
In the first quarter, the Lady Tigers would take their first lead of the night, 4-2.
Lauren Ford, Bralyn McGaha, and Leia Groat showed out, scoring the first 15 points for the Lady Eagles.
Ford opened the first quarter with four of her six points in the win, while senior teammate Leia Groat looked to become the second player on the 2020-21 Lady Eagles’ roster to eclipse 1,000 career points.
She would do so on this night, joining McGaha as the two current members of the team to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
“That’s impressive to have two scorers on the same team get over 1,000 points,” Lowe said. “All of the individual accolades came out this week with Groat taking Player of the Year. Bralyn (McGaha), Gracie Myers, and (Lauren) Ford got All-District. It’s a team sport and these girls don’t really harp on accolades, we care about winning and losing as a team.”
The Lady Tigers would claw their way back into the game, erasing an eight point deficit to being down three points with four minutes left in the quarter.
Pigeon Forge had three players in double figures on Thursday night, with Ana Naas leading the Lady Tigers in scoring with 13 points in the loss.
“Groat picked Naas up, she is really strong around the basket and Leia did a really great job on keeping her in check,” Lowe said.
In the closing minutes of the second quarter, Pigeon Forge would eventually regain the lead, until McGaha and Gracie Johnson each buried threes to put Cosby back on top with a 31-23 lead at the half.
McGaha would lead the Lady Eagles in scoring with a game-high 24 points, while teammate Gracie Johnson would net five points at the end of the night.
After the half, both teams struggled to score on offense.
Cosby scored six points to Pigeon Forge’s eight points which would lead to a defensive showdown in the fourth.
Being up 37-31 at the start of the fourth, Cosby opened up the quarter with a 3-pointer from senior, Gracie Myers, and would continue to pull away from the Lady Tigers.
Myers’ three would add to her five points on the night in the win.
The Lady Eagles’ defense would force six turnovers in the fourth quarter to halt any comeback for the Lady Tigers and pick up the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.