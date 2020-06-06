On Thursday the TSSAA legislative council held a specially called meeting to revisit the summer dead period.
The association announced its intent to uphold the two-week layoff in it’s guidelines for summer athletic activities in the month of May, but after the decision received criticism from member coaches throughout the state the council decided to have a special called meeting to discuss whether the summer dead period should be withdrawn for 2020.
After meeting the council took a vote, which resulted in a 6-6 tie. As a result, the event of a tie means no change, leaving the summer dead period in place for later this month.
“We don’t ever want to put sports before families, and many families make plans for the Dead Period every year,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “This is not the first year we’ve had the Dead Period and as eager as coaches are to get back to their routine, the Council ultimately felt that there wasn’t a strong enough case for doing away with it this year.”
The summer dead period is scheduled to begin on June 22, and will last through July 5.
Criticism from coaches concerning the dead period came about after the near three-month layoff high school athletics have endured due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For most of the state, play has been suspended since mid-March and teams have not been allowed to hold practices or workouts until recently once the month of June began.
While many throughout the state weren’t pleased with the association’s decision on Thursday, area coaches still understood the reasoning for the dead period and keeping it in place, even after a lengthy time off for over two months.
“A lot of coaches are mad about the dead period not being lifted, and I’m completely fine with it,” Cosby girls basketball coach Cody Lowe said. “Most of my players’ families schedule family vacations during that time, and I’m really appreciative of that. I’m not going to spring workouts on them after they planned a vacation.”
While all sports are effected by the decision, none will feel it more than sports set to begin in the fall.
High school football already took a major hit earlier in the year with spring practices being cancelled. Now football programs across the state will lose another two weeks after just getting back to team activities, although these two weeks were at least planned for.
Still yet, both high school coaches expressed their content with the dead period being upheld.
“That decision didn’t surprise me,” Cosby football coach Kevin Hall said. “I believe it’s still the right one. Coaches and players are still gonna need a time for family and vacations in the summer.”
Cocke County High School football coach Scotty Dykes — who enters into his second year with his alma mater — has lost the privilege of just conducting a spring practice period with his program for the second consecutive year. However, with schools allowed to conduct athletics under strict guidelines he’s just happy to see a plan coming together for the return of high school sports.
“At least with the decision made everyone knows and can plan accordingly,” Dykes said. Up until now there were tons of rumors, creating a lot of uncertainty. It will be good in the sense that the break will give everyone time to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and help determine how the season will start.”
As of now, fall sports throughout the state are scheduled to begin on July 27. That is the date full practices can commence, and high school golf programs can begin their season.
The first contest date for the remainder of fall sports is currently set for August 17. The 2020 TSSAA high school football season is set to kickoff on August 21.
