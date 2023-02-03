NEWPORT — Last weekend, Cocke County’s wrestling team clinched its 21st, 22nd and 23rd wins of the season.
How? With victories over West Greene, South Doyle and Greenback by scores of 39-12, 45-12 and 45-12.
With those wins, CCHS is now a program-best 23-7 on the year.
The victories have put in a good mood this week, too — but not just because of the wins. He also saw some improvement across the roster.
“Feeling really good,” he summarized. “We had a few kids injured last Friday, and we don’t have anything else until the seventh.
“So they‘ve gotten a week and a half to heal up. Because the other night we had some young kids step in, and they stepped up.”
That depth will be crucial for next season, one that Shults said should be “good” considering the stacked class of juniors he has coming back.
But he wants individual competitors to finish this season on the right note first — especially on Senior Night next Tuesday.
And for that, Shults said the focus is on mental and physical rehabilitation.
“Right now, at this point, it’s about making sure we’re in shape,” he explained. “When you get into back-to-back weeks of tournaments, it’s not just about being in physical shape — it’s about being mentally in shape.
“Because to wrestle, then chill out, then kick your mind back into wrestling mode, it’s tough. So it’s just about getting healthy and making sure we’re in the right state of mind. Then I feel like there’s several kids with a real shot of going somewhere.”
