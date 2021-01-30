COSBY—With the Lady Eagles playing their fourth game within a seven day span, one would think that fatigue would set in and challenge their mental and physical toughness.
Fatigue was definitely not an issue for Cosby after coming off a win against Fulton, 54-52.
“It was a really physical week. Monday and Tuesday were really tough but last night (at Fulton) was probably the most physical for us.” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “Our starters didn’t play a whole lot of minutes the first two games but we played a lot of girls a ton of minutes and it was really great to see them pull out back to back wins.”
Lowe’s Lady Eagles defeated the Greenback Lady Cherokees on The Hill on Friday night, 64-42, which capped the week with four consecutive victories and the District 2-A regular season title.
This year’s title marks the fourth-straight district title that the Lady Eagle seniors have clinched, making them a perfect four for four through their high school career.
In the first quarter the Lady Eagles, led by senior Bralyn McGaha, held the Lady Cherokees in check forcing Greenback to turnover the ball seven times.
McGaha led the Eagles in scoring during the first half with 16 points and collected two steals in the win.
After holding Greenback to only nine first quarter points, the Lady Eagles could not miss.
A rocky first two minutes to start the second quarter hampered the Lady Eagles’ progress, but they still managed to jump out to a 25-9 lead over the Lady Cherokees.
The Lady Eagle defense kept the pressure up forcing eight second-quarter turnovers.
“Our defense created offense for us. Our guards did a really great job forcing those turnovers. We did a really good job pushing the ball in transition. It was really fun to watch.” Lowe added about the first half turnovers.
During the second, the Lady Cherokees went on a scoring drought. The last field goal made by Greenback was at the two-minute mark in the second quarter.
Greenback finally had the lid off of the basket, scoring with under three minutes left before the half.
Lauren Ford continued to dominate around the paint adding a team-high 17 points with double digit rebounds in the win.
After the Lady Eagles took a 34-15 lead into the locker room, Cosby did not let off of the gas pedal early in the third.
Gracie Johnson drained a three to start off the quarter. She scored five of her 10 points in the third.
Leia Groat went 7-for-9 at the free-throw line and finished the night with 11 points in the win over the Lady Cherokees.
Greenback would climb its way back into the the final minutes of third and into the fourth.
Keri Alexander and Keirra Bishop led the Lady Cherokees in scoring. Alexander poured in 18 points, while Bishop added 17 in the 64-42 loss.
Cosby would close out the fourth quarter forcing four turnovers and secured their fourth straight district title by defeating the Greenback Lady Cherokees by a 22-point margin.
Up next for the Lady Eagles is a step out of league competition, as they welcome Pigeon Forge to the Eagles’ Nest on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at Cosby High School.
