In November of 2020, Danny Lee Hartsell walked into a meeting with his new Lady Red softball players.
There, he preached two intangibles — attitude and effort.
Those principles, he said, would be the core values for each team he would field in black and red.
The Lady Red listened.
And by Year 2 of the Hartsell era, they had advanced to the first region semifinal in school history before losing to Tennessee High.
They did not stay down for long, remaining fueled by belief after accomplishing history last year.
And this week, with a team founded by those core values, that belief was rewarded.
On Tuesday night, CCHS outlasted Claiborne 3-0 to clinch the top spot in District 2-3A headed into the postseason.
Two days later, they bludgeoned Greeneville 18-1 to finish the regular season at 8-0 in district play.
Both are firsts for the history of the program, now in the midst of Hartsell’s third season at the helm.
“We’ve never had a reason like this so far. It’s a big testament to the girls,” Hartsell said. “We can’t field it for them, we can’t hit a ground ball for them. It’s just athletes playing the game. They love it and want to win.”
That love has lasted through bouts of adversity, as the Lady Red have overcome multiple injuries to reach this point.
They have strung together a 14-3 record with a whopping 164 runs so far this season.
“I knew we would be good,” summarized Niethammer, “but I didn’t think we would be this good.
“We’ve had a lot of freshmen step up who have been playing with us. They’re doing really good in knowing their role and playing to help us win.”
Speaking of freshmen, the group has witnessed the maturation of Hartsell’s freshman daughter and pitcher, Hailee Hartsell, who has put up 96 strikeouts through 125 innings with just 26 walks.
“She’s put a lot of work in,” said Hartsell, his voice cracking with emotion. “A lot of tears and a lot of sweat. It’s big for her to get rewarded too.
“The kid eats and sleeps softball 24/7, so to see it pay off, it’s amazing. I just hope she continues to grow.”
He has certainly seen growth out of his lineup, as multiple CCHS players have come through lately.
Shakyra Reed was 2-for-3 on Thursday with 4 RBI, and Shayna Williams went 3-for-3 with 4 RBI as well.
Reed has developed the nickname “Boom” as part of her consistency for Cocke County, but Williams’ approach lately — and her willingness to change — made a difference in a game that featured an 11-run second inning for CCHS.
“She’s usually a 5 or 6 hitter for us, and we had a long talk (Thursday),” said Hartsell. “Shayna changed her whole approach at the plate in the 9-spot, and how many hitters go 3-for-3 there? A great testament to her by wanting to fix this before it matters.”
Ceegee McNealy and Jailah Ensley drove in runs in the same frame, as did Reed and Hartsell.
Another consistent presence has been Niethammer, who led off with a two-run bomb Thursday afternoon.
“She’s that senior leader,” said Hartsell. “She’s been the backbone. She’s been through losing seasons, and her attitude had been incredible.”
Niethammer admitted Monday that the Tennessee High game still weighs on her, as it has driven her during her senior season.
“I would like to see them again,” she said. “It was a close game and a long game. So to put in all that work and lose was definitely not how we wanted to go out.”
Before reaching that point, though, CCHS must first navigate a tough district tournament.
“I think it’s really good for us to know what we need to do,” said Niethammer. “It will help us to keep playing hard, because it’s not going to be easy.”
Added Hartsell: “I’m excited, I’m happy for them, but I told them too that it’s the start of the next season, which is district play.
“It’s do or die: we’ve got to be mentally prepared. Everything is 0-0. Let’s enjoy it, but we’ve got to get back to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.