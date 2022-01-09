The 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team rallied in the second half, but eventually fell on the road to No. 21 LSU Saturday night, 79-67.
Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 19 points. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi added 14, while junior forward Uros Plavsic had a season-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting along with seven rebounds off the bench.
After holding a seven-point lead at halftime, LSU was hot out of the gates in the second half, exploding for a 20-7 run that extended its lead to 20 points at 62-42. Refusing to go away quietly, Tennessee responded by gradually chipping away at the Tigers' lead, cutting it down to as few as five points at 71-66 on a Vescovi 3-pointer with three minutes remaining.
Following Vescovi's three, two straight fast-break layups from LSU guard Brandon Murray and Eason quickly pushed the Tigers' lead back to nine points, paving the way for LSU's 12-point win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.