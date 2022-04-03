An early offensive explosion was all the Lady Red needed Saturday afternoon to top the visiting Lady Panthers of Lenoir City. Cocke County put seven runs on the board in the first inning and never looked back. They would go on to defeat Lenoir City 12-2 in five innings.
Senior hurler Kourtney Clevenger would have an outstanding day in the pitcher’s circle. She would scatter five hits over five innings while striking out five and hitting one batter.
Cocke County will take on the Lady Knights of Chuckey-Doak this evening at 5 p.m. They will travel to Carter on Thursday to play the Lady Hornets. The Lady Red will return to conference play on Monday, April 11 with a trip to Greene County to battle the Lady Greene Devils.
