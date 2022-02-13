Earning its seventh consecutive SEC win and 13th in a row at Thompson-Boling Arena, the No. 19 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Vanderbilt, 73-64, Saturday evening.
Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) got meaningful contributions from all 11 players who saw the floor, each of whom scored for the Big Orange, and held off a ferocious second-half rally from Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7 SEC) to close out the victory.
The Vols had four players reach double figures, as SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Zakai Zeigler notched a team-high 16 points, Josiah-Jordan James tallied 14, John Fulkerson had 12 and Santiago Vescovi scored 10.
James posted his second double-double of the season, pulling down 10 rebounds in addition to his 14 points. The junior guard was strong from the charity stripe, connecting on 9-of-10 from the line.
