COSBY—Home losses on The Hill are rare for Cosby High School.
District losses at Cosby are almost unfathomable.
Jellico was undeterred by that, however, as it snapped a 65-game home league winning streak for Cosby with a 59-41 win in the District 2-A opener for the Eagles on Friday.
It was the first home loss in District 2-A play for Cosby since a 58-50 loss to Hancock County on Jan. 9, 2009. The last home league loss by Cosby to someone other than Hancock County came nearly 20 years ago in a January 2003 loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville.
More importantly, the loss puts the Eagles (2-12, 0-1) behind the 8-ball just one game into its six-game District 2-A schedule. With a revamped league due to TSSAA reclassification, every game is important in smaller leagues for tournament seeding purposes.
In next month’s District 2-A Tournament the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds will face off in a semifinal game, with the winner not only advancing to the championship game, but also earning a home Region 1-A Tournament quarterfinal game.
“All I’ve talked about all week is how important this game is,” Cosby High coach Cody Lowe said. “I think the district is a three team race and the winner tonight put themselves in the driver's seat to get that one-seed.
“I know its crazy to talk about seeding this early in the season, but its a four-team league,” Lowe said. “We laid an egg tonight. It’s just so, so discouraging. Jellico wanted it more than we did tonight.”
Gracin Gerber helped pace the Blue Devils (14-6, 1-0) to the win, hitting big shot after big shot.
“He’s a great player, shoots the ball well,” Lowe said. “You’ve got to close out on him, put a hand in his face. We knew that going in. We didn’t close out like we should’ve. A good player makes plays and that’s what happened (tonight).”
Cosby had its share of offensive struggles on the evening, making just 13 of its 56 field goal attempts, without the services of leading scorer Corey Askew, but Lowe was severely disappointed in his team’s defense.
Jellico shot 41.1% from the floor and corralled 14 offensive boards in the contest. Both of those stats showed up big in crucial portions of the game. The Blue Devils opened the game on a 17-2 run, however Cosby rallied to cut the lead to 21-17 just under two minutes before halftime. However, the Blue Devils were able to take a 25-18 advantage into the locker room.
“We didn’t have our leading scorer in Corey Askew, but we have to have some guys want to step up and we didn’t have that tonight,” Lowe said. “Until we sit in a stance and defend somebody, we’re not going to be very good and we’re not going to beat anybody very good until we buy in and want to defend.
“…whoever gets the ball, gets to the paint… It’s discouraging,” Lowe said. “We are going to play guys who want to defense. I’ve got three or four freshmen that can play. We’re going to play people who play hard, bring energy and want to defend.”
Jellico scored the first six points of the second half to increase its lead to 32-18 and Cosby was only able to trim the lead to single digits just one time the rest of the night.
“You can’t let teams go on runs like they did,” Lowe said. “We let them go up 17-2 out of the gate and its hard to overcome that when you get punched in the mouth at the start like that.
“I thought we were going to go on a run and cut it to four late in the half, but they made a run to get back to 7. I told the guys in the locker room that the first three to four minutes of the third quarter are important and (Jellico) came out on a 6-0 run and we couldn’t overcome it.”
Hayden Green was the lone Cosby player in double figures with 13 points. Cyler Davis scored nine and Shayden O’Dell dropped in seven for the Eagles.
Cosby also dropped a 74-48 decision at Oneida on Saturday and was scheduled to take the floor at Washburn in another District 2-A game on Tuesday night.
