After knocking off Jellico in a feverish rally in Monday’s District 2-A semifinals, the Cosby Lady Eagles were hopeful in spoiling top seed Gatlinburg-Pittman in the district title game.
Cosby took the first set, but G-P ultimately prevailed to claim both the regular season and tournament titles in the league.
The Lady Eagles will move ahead to play District 1-A champion South Greene in next week’s Region 1-A semifinal round. That match will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at South Greene High School.
