Scotty Dykes

FILE — Cocke County High School Head Football Coach Scotty Dykes talks with his players prior to the game against the Morristown West Trojans at Cocke County High School on Friday September 24, 2021.

 John Sudbrink

It’s been a rough slate for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks over the last four weeks, but Friday night is another opportunity to get back in the win column.

While it’s no longer a region matchup, there’s still plenty of animosity to be had in Cocke County’s week eight matchup. The Fighting Cocks are back on the road to face another old school rival in the Morristown East Hurricanes on Friday.

Friday’s matchup holds great importance for both the Fighting Cocks (1-6) and the Hurricanes (0-6). While it’ll have no bearing on extending their season into the postseason, it’s a shot for a much-needed victory for two programs that have struggled in 2021.

