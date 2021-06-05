GREENWOOD, Ind.—For the first time in program history, a pair of Eagles have landed College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honors in the same season with Ben King and Thaylan Silva being named first-team selections on Thursday.
This marks the fourth consecutive year that Carson-Newman has been represented on the list. It is the first time that each of them have been lauded by CoSIDA, but it is the second academic award that Silva has received, being named a Scholar All-South First Team selection by the United Soccer Coaches in 2019.
The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The pair are two of the 11 players chosen from district three which includes the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and the Peach Belt Conference. They are two of the five that hail from the SAC.
Each of the respective teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.
King started in all 10 matches he played throughout the season, moving him to 29 starts in 37 appearances during his three years with the team. The defender was credited with a pair of assists for a third-straight season this year.
Off the pitch, the Hertfordshire, England native graduated Magna Cum Laude in three years with a degree in Psychology, holding a 3.85 GPA. He has been on the Dean's List in each year at C-N and has maintained Gold Eagle Scholar status. He has served the community through Operation Inasmuch.
The second academic honor for Silva comes for the forward comes after a senior campaign that saw him start in all 10 matches while leading the team in points, netting four goals with five assists. He closed the campaign tied for sixth in team history with 15 career assists. Silva was one of two Eagles to score a pair of game-winners, one of those being a penalty kick in the 4-1 win over Belmont Abbey. That PK moved him up in the program's career records, ending the year in a tie for third with three makes and a tie for sixth with three attempts. He attempted the second-most shots and shots on goal in the SAC with 35 and 13, respectively.
This is the second postseason accolade the São Paulo, Brazil native has received this year, the first being first-team All-SAC status. With a 3.75 GPA, the three-time Eagle Scholar graduated with a degree in Communications in December 2020 and is currently pursuing an MBA. He has also served as a Resident Assistant and has participated in community outreach through Operation Inasmuch and numerous team service outings with the Appalachian Center.
With the nods, King and Silva are both eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Those honorees will be announced in early July.
