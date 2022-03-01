BLUFF CITY, Tenn—It was Niethammer time. Paige Niethammer hit a layup with 4 seconds left to lift Cocke County to a 66-64 Region 1-3A quarterfinal victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.
Cocke County (26-6), who is one of three District 2 teams with at least 25 wins, earned a spot in the in the semifinals on Monday against the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville.
The Lady Red were up by eight in the contest when the Lady Patriots hit back-to-back threes.
CCHS senior Sydney Clevenger and Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare each hit two free throws in the final minute to tie the score at 64 with 20.4 seconds to play. The Lady Red had led by eight with 5:20 to play.
“The momentum had gotten to their side, and they got the crowd back into it,” Lady Red head coach Chris Mintz said. “We would miss a free throw and they would go down and hit a three and the lead slowly disappeared. They hit that big shot to tie it up and we called a timeout, drew up a nice play and they executed it great. Thankfully we hit our layup and had to hope they missed that last one.”
And missed they did to give the Lady Red the 66-64 victory. Paige Niethammer followed the game plan and it worked perfectly. The defender fell to the floor in an attempt to draw a foul, but Niethammer was unfazed.
“I felt her on my side and I figured she was going to flop and when she flopped I thought they were going to call a foul on me,” said Niethammer, who played with four fouls for the final 5:08 of the game. “I was pretty happy they didn’t because they had been calling it all night.”
Hare worked the ball downcourt, but her off-balanced running three at the buzzer missed its mark. In the end, Niethammer, who had 18 points, was too much for the Patriots.
Sullivan East head coach Allan Aubrey praised the Lady Red who narrowly escaped with the victory over his team.
“Our kids played their tails off. We really executed what we wanted to execute, that’s just a really good basketball team right there,” Aubrey said. “That other district, their top three are three equal teams that are just tough.”
Aubrey said his team gambled in the final seconds knowing the ball would be in Niethammer’s hands. That risk didn’t pay off as Niethammer hit the open shot to lead Cocke County to a victory.
“She (Niethammer) is bigger than us. We did what we could and we thought if Jenna could get back and take a charge, that would be the best way that we could possibly defend it,” Aubrey said. “We rolled the dice and that is what we tried to do and it just didn’t work out.”
Mintz said the key in the game was defense. His Lady Red team bought in on the defensive end, something they have done all season long. Their toughness on defense was a big factor in helping them reach the regional semifinal.
“Our big focus this game was defense and rebounding,” Mintz said. “They brought one of their best defensive efforts all year during this game. Sullivan East made some good baskets, but we never gave up and never put our head down. We executed after every timeout and that was huge.”
The win put the Lady Red in the region semifinal against a very familiar foe. Cocke County and Greeneville will battle it out on the hardwood for the third time in three weeks and fourth time in the 2021-22 season.
They split in the regular season claiming victories on their home courts, but Greeneville got the best of the Lady Red in the district tournament. The winner of Monday’s matchup will proceed to the championship game slated for Wednesday evening.
COCKE COUNTY (66): Paige Niethammer 18, Gracie Gregg 17, Sydney Clevenger 16, Jaylen Cofield 8, Camryn Halcomb 7.
SULLIVAN EAST (64): Jenna Hare 24, Hayley Grubb 17, Hannah Hodge 8, Kara Hicks 5, Riley Nelson 4, Kylie Hurley 3, Abby McCarter 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.