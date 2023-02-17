NEWPORT — Victor Shults has been a part of the Cocke County wrestling program for the better part of his life on this planet.
He wrestled for CCHS, then came back to work as an assistant coach.
Now, in his second year at the helm, Shults has been voted as the District 2-AAA Co-Coach of the Year.
The other selection was Alcoa’s Brian Gossett.
Under Shults’ leadership, CCHS has notched a 32-19 record in the past two seasons with a program-best 23 wins this season.
“It’s an honor, because it’s all voted on by the other coaches,” said Shults. “It not only shows what we’ve been thinking about the program turning around — it validates that other people are seeing it too.”
Along with the record improvement, the Fighting Cocks have eight wrestlers competing at sectionals this weekend.
Alyssa Wilburn is also competing in regionals this weekend on the girls’ side, and freshman Jacob Stanton has reached No. 5 in the state for his weight class — the first time that feat has been reached for a Cocke County ninth-grader.
Overall, the results have been reflective of the program’s turnaround — an achievement for which Shults passed the credit on to his wrestlers.
“They came in, we set goals early, and they strived the best they could to achieve every one,” said Shults. “It doesn’t matter how good of a coach you are if you don’t have a group that is willing and eager to push itself.”
He also gave credit to coaches Francisco Garcia and Jacob King, then mentioned another goal his wrestlers have developed — showing the continued drive that has been established.
“The kids really stepped up and have made a goal that, as far as the past three years, they want to hit 50 wins.”
To reach the 50-win mark in three seasons would meant winning at least 18 matches next season — still surpassing the previous record of 15.
“To see that they still have the drive and determination, that one good season wasn’t good enough — they’re hungry for success,” said Shults. “And that’s what it takes to push a program.
“They’re honestly a really good group of kids.”
