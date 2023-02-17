Shults 1

Cocke County wrestling coach Victor Shults was named the Co-Coach of the Year for District 2-AAA. The Fighting Cocks reached a final team record of 23-7, the best in program history.

 Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor

NEWPORT — Victor Shults has been a part of the Cocke County wrestling program for the better part of his life on this planet.

He wrestled for CCHS, then came back to work as an assistant coach.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.