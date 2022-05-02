The Lady Eagles and Washburn Lady Pirates met on the diamond Friday afternoon in a crucial district game that could have implications when district tournament play begins next week.
With the game tied 2-2, Olivia Hicks delivered a double with two outs in the sixth inning to plate Shylee Weeks and give Cosby the 3-2 lead. It was her second RBI of the afternoon and gave her a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Reese Michaels closed out the game in the top of the seventh by striking out two hitters and retiring the side in order. The 3-2 victory moved Cosby to 2-1 in district play with a doubleheader against Jellico looming large this week. If Cosby sweeps Jellico they will claim a share of the regular season district title with the Lady Pirates.
