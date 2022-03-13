The Cosby Lady Eagles will rely heavily upon their younger players when 2022 softball season gets underway on Monday. Last season was very successful for the team after they finished the year with a 14-8 record and second place finish in the district tournament.
The Lady Eagles finished play is 1A District 2 with a 5-4 record last year. This season promises to be another up hill climb as teams within Cosby’s district have improved.
Cosby will open the season on the road against Gatlinburg-Pittman this Monday, March 11 at 5:30. Their home opener will follow on Tuesday as they welcome in West High School from Knoxville. First pitch in that game is also scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.