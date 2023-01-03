Before they came to Cocke County, Paige Niethammer and Blakelyn Clevenger played together at Parrottsville Elementary.
This season, with Clevenger a freshman and Niethammer a senior at Cocke County High School, they have been reunited.
“That definitely started the bond,” said Niethammer of their elementary days. “But we’ve never been as close as we are now.”
The closeness has shown on the court, as the freshman and senior go back and forth as scoring threats for Cocke County.
Never has that been more evident than CCHS’ trip to the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida, where Clevenger and Niethammer both shined.
Clevenger poured in 29 points and seven assists through wins of 52-50 and 55-34 against Seminole Ridge (FL) and Jensen Beach (FL), respectively.
“She is becoming a very good player and a real scoring threat,” said CCHS coach Chris Mintz. “She had a couple really good games down there and when she can play very well, it really takes the pressure off Paige.”
Niethammer played strongly as well with 23 points and 17 rebounds in the first two games.
CCHS fell in its third matchup, a 71-49 loss to Charlotte (FL), but bounced back to defeat Southwest DeKalb (GA) by a score of 58-38 — finishing the tournament at 3-1 in total.
In the Lady Red’s final win of the tourney, Clevenger poured in 22 points with two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Niethammer, meanwhile, had a double-double with 13 points and 15 boards, as well as one steal, three blocks and two assists.
Off the floor, Niethammer is still looking to provide leadership — not just to Clevenger, but to all of Cocke County’s younger players in general.
“I know when I was a freshman, I was nervous, so I just want to make everyone feel welcomed,” said Niethammer. “(Blake) is a really good ballplayer. She’s definitely going to succeed the next four years, and I want to help her before I leave.
“She’s definitely been a leading scorer, does great on defense and makes great passes.”
Clevenger reciprocated the love, calling Niethammer her “big sister.”
“She’s definitely the leader of the team,” Clevenger added of Niethammer. “I know I can always count on her.”
