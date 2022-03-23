The Lady Red softball team returned to district action on Monday and Tuesday with away and home games against the Grainger County Lady Grizzlies. Cocke County was limited to just three runs in two games, losing Monday's contest 4-1 and Tuesday's 5-2.
Cocke County is 1-4 on the year and 1-3 in conference play. They will travel to South Doyle on Friday to take on the Lady Cherokees. The next district matchup will pit the Lady Red against the Lady Chiefs of Cherokee.
