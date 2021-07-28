As the 2020-2021 academic year came to an end, and the new high school sports year on the horizon, the TSSAA recognized more than 3,000 students who participated in three or more sports during the past school year.
While there were more than 75,000 student-athletes at TSSAA member high schools this year, only 3,437 of them participated in more than two sports. The state office is providing schools with printable certificates for each of these students.
For Cosby and Cocke County high schools, 22 student-athletes were recognized on the list of three-sport athletes. Four of them competed at state championship competitions this past season.
TSSAA also extended a similar recognition to coaches and administrators.
Head coaches received “Virtues of Sport” certificates when the majority of the students on their team roster are participants in at least one other TSSAA sport. Principals and athletic directors will receive similar certificates when at least four of their teams in football, basketball, baseball and softball meet the criteria to be recognized.
“So many things have been put into a different perspective over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. School administrators and coaches continue to recognize that every opportunity a student-athlete has to compete in education-based athletics is invaluable,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. “We continue to encourage coaches and administrators to allow student-athletes every opportunity to participate in the sports they desire to, whether that’s just one, or two, or three, or more.”
TSSAA believes that interscholastic athletics is one of society’s best tools for building positive relationships, learning ethical behavior, and fostering personal growth and perseverance.
“Our athletic programs do not exist to serve college sports programs,” Childress adds, “but it is worth reminding coaches and parents that college recruiters are looking for students that display a great attitude, work ethic and leadership qualities. Those are traits that you develop through participating in a variety of activities.”
