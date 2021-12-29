On the eve of his Volunteers' 2021 season finale in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was recognized by the Football Writers Association of America as a finalist for the Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award, which is presented annually to the best coach in his first year at a school.
Heupel is vying to become the first two-time winner of the Spurrier Award. He won it at UCF in 2018. The other finalists include South Carolina's Shane Beamer and UCF's Gus Malzahn.
Heupel has led the Volunteers to a national resurgence, posting the most victories of any first-year Power Five head coach this season. Coming off a 3-7 record a year ago, Tennessee was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East standings in his debut season. However, the Vols won three of their final four games, secured third place in the SEC East with a 4-4 mark and reached seven victories to secure a bowl berth while playing one of college football's toughest schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.