Cosby’s Head Football Coach Kevin Hall looks for an explanation from the Head Referee signals that Special Teams Coach Jody Lowe is Ejected from the game against the Oakdale Eagles at Oakdale High School Friday October 4, 2022.
Cosby quarterback Tyler Turner (11) runs the ball and is tackled for a short gain by Oakdales Aaron Dunlap (4) at Oakdale High School Friday October 4, 2022.
John Sudbrink
OAKDALE - After a record shattering last Friday night for Slate Shropshire and Cosby (3-4 overall, 2-1 Region 1A) their focus quickly changed over to the Oakdale Eagles (6-2).
Oakdale was a team that Cosby had scheduled last season but, due to COVID restrictions, the game had been canceled and never took place later in the year.
In the first meeting between both Eagle teams, Oakdale would dominate from start to finish beating Cosby at home, 50-12.
A strong opening drive for Cosby gave them the lead early going up 6-0 on a 23-yard pass from Tyler Turner to Devonte Wigfall.
Wigfall finished the night with two receptions for 26 yards and one score.
Turner went 5-for-16 for 51 yards and a passing touchdown.
In Oakdale’s first possession, the Eagles drove down the field behind the arm of Elisha Davis.
He would find Joseph Summers for a 30-yard touchdown to put Oakdale up, 8-6.
Davis went 9-for-14 passing with 194 yards and two passing scores in the win.
After a three and out on their next drive, Cosby’s defense held their own until a huge pass interference call on Cosby that ultimately shifted momentum to Oakdale.
Cosby trailed 30-6 at the half but found some new life heading into the third quarter.
After forcing a turnover on downs on Oakdale’s first drive of the third quarter, Cosby’s Slate Shropshire needed eight seconds to find the end-zone on a 43-yard scamper to cut into the deficit.
Shropshire carried the ball 10 times for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown in the loss at Oakdale.
A few plus later Oakdale drove down the field and were able to punch in another touchdown to extend their lead this time by a 42-yard run from Aaron Dunlap.
Dunlap carried most of the load on the ground for Oakdale carrying the ball 13 times for 157 yards and two scores.
Oakdale capped off a big night on the ground with four different Eagles finding pay dirt and would send Cosby home with a 50-12 win over the visiting Eagles.
Next Friday, the Cosby Eagles head to Elizabethton for a region showdown between the Unaka Rangers (4-3 overall, 2-1 Region 1A). Kickoff is set for 7:30 and you can listen to the play-by-play action on WLIK.net.
