Once again, the scoreboard was indicative of the full story for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Nonetheless, Friday was another lopsided loss for the Big Red. Despite a strong start and nearly getting on the board first, the Trojans dashed away with 31 points in the second and third quarters combined for a 41-0 victory over Cocke County.
The troubles for Cocke County (1-5) continued since their thrilling win over Heritage in week three. Morristown West (4-2) used a balanced attack and multiple athletes to piece together 430 yards of total offense — 252 through the air and 178 on the ground.
Cocke County gets back into region play next week, as it hits the road for Knox Central. Kickoff between the two Region 2-5A foes is set for 7 p.m.
