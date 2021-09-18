After a rough start to the 2021 season, the Cosby High School Eagles are looking forward to an off week.
At the beginning of the year, 10th-year head coach Kevin Hall was optimistic about his young team. While his optimism remains high with the bulk of the team’s region slate still remaining, the week of serves as an opportunity to reflect and regather.
“The reason why we scheduled all of those scrimmages and 7-on-7’s was to get some of the guys some time on the field,” Hall said. “We’ve talked about it even in the preseason. Most of the players we have are playing football for the first time.
“We’re four games in and there’s still mistakes made that we’ve been teaching them to clean up those. Getting them mentally and physically prepared to play high school football has been the biggest task so far.”
With the week off, Cosby looks to make adjustments and get their first win of 2021. They get back to the grid iron on Sept. 24 in a crucial Region 1-A battle with the Cloudland Highlanders.
