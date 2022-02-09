Four Tennessee Vols –- defensive lineman Matthew Butler, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive lineman Cade Mays and defensive back Alontae Taylor -- have officially received invites to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine to be held March 1-7 in Indianapolis.
A total of 324 prospects have been invited to the combine, including 82 from the Southeastern Conference. All four Tennessee players participated in all-star games last week.
The four Tennessee representatives will seek to improve their resumes at the NFL Combine. The three-day NFL Draft gets underway April 28 in Las Vegas.
