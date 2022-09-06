CCHS XC 1

Evan Miller, pictured, was one of three CCHS runners to set a personal record at a rain-soaked Victor Ashe Park Fall Classic in Knoxville.

 Submitted

The Cocke County boys’ cross country team competed at the Terry Hull Crawford Classic in Greeneville last Thursday.

Evan Miller placed 11th, while Elijah Wise placed 12th, per interim coach David Caughran.

