The Cocke County cross country program has come to expect excellence.
After the recent successes runners like Madison Dockery and Morgan Blazer have given to the program, someone was needed to continue carrying the torch, though.
It seems the program has found its next torch bearer, as Jenna Pittman continued on their tradition of excellence by winning the inaugural Twin Lakes Conference cross country meet on Thursday.
Pittman's victory comes just one year after Blazer won the IMAC in Cocke County's final year with the conference. Pittman finished with a time of 22 minutes and 37 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.