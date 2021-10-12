Tuesday marked the end of the season for the Cosby Lady Eagles.
After taking second place in District 2-A with wins over Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg-Pittman in the regular season, the Lady Eagles saw their season came to a close with a semifinal loss to G-P, 4-0, in the district tournament.
The Lady High Landers got out to a strong start, leading 3-0 by the half. They scored once more in the second half to complete the shutout over Cosby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.