On Tuesday night, both Newport Grammar basketball teams opened the 2023 half of the season with wins over Rogersville City.
The Lady Warriors won 43-30 off 20 points from Hayden Carter. Karmine Carmichael added 11 points to finish off the double-digit scoring, while Meredith Grooms and Ellie Proffitt totaled six and four points, respectively. Molly Roberts rounded out the scoring with two points for NGS.
The Warriors won in more decisive fashion, beating Rogersville City 72-13. Zachary Williams had 11 points, while Spencer Moore added 10.
Eli Ramsey finished with eight points, Parker Ford and Kason Stewart had seven each, and Maurice Timmons totaled six.
Lofton Ford had five points, while Romon Martinez-Hazelwood, Talon Leas and Ayden Burke finished with four apiece. Bryson Ellison rounded out the scoring with two points for NGS on Tuesday.
Two days later, the Warriors won again when they beat Fall Branch 65-7.
Spencer Moore was the only player in double figures, scoring 13 points on the night.
Talon Leas, Eli Ramsey and Parker Ford also led NGS with eight points apiece, while Kason Stewart had seven and Zachary Williams added six.
Bryson Ellison scored four points, Maurice Timmons and Romon Martinez-Hazelwood added three points apiece, and Ayden Burke and Evan Provencal had two points each.
Maxx Jenkins finished out the scoring with one point for NGS on Thursday.
Up next, both NGS teams will have home games on Monday and Wednesday to wrap up their time in Newport for this season.
Then, they will look toward the TMSAA area tournaments, which will be held January 21-26 at Cherokee High School in Rogersville.
The top four teams that emerge from each bracket will advance to sectionals, which will be held at John Sevier Middle School.
The winner in each of those will advance to the state tournament in Murfreesboro, where the Warriors are hoping to make a return trip this season.
