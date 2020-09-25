COSBY—Every season it’s imperative for teams to get in some kind of early rhythm that can carry through the year.
The Cosby High Lady Eagles volleyball program had that rhythm, but a mid-season hiatus has them searching for another spark while the postseason is fast approaching.
Cosby got off to a solid start on Thursday night, as it returned to District 2-A play at home. However, that start was derailed as Jellico bounced back to down the Lady Eagles 3-2 (7-25, 25-22 25-20, 17-25, 15-13).
“I think we got too comfortable,” Cosby interim coach Kim Dykes said. “I think we did really well the first set, and we got too settled in thinking we would just glide through this match. I think that got to our girls.”
Cosby (1-9, 1-1 District 2-A) hadn’t played a league game since a 3-0 win over Jellico in the first week of the season. It was shortly after that week the program endured a two-week hiatus before returning to the floor, a break the program is still trying to recover from.
“It’s been hard bouncing back from that,” Dykes said. “Before we got back on the floor, we only had three practices leading up to our return. It’s been difficult, but our girls are resilient and have battled through everything.”
On top of that, illness and injury have plagued the team’s roster, making it more and more difficult for the Lady Eagles to get back to the level of play they started the year on.
At first glance, it appeared Cosby had shaken any issues it may have had with a dominating victory in the first set of Thursday night’s matchup. Quickly jumping out to a 12-2 lead on the back of four aces from Lexie Barnes, the Lady Eagles railed Jellico in the opening set to pick up a 25-7 victory.
Barnes had an exceptional night despite the loss. She finished with eight aces and six kills.
Serving was a bright spot for Cosby all match long. The Lady Eagles served up 27 aces, led by Barnes and Aaliyah Shelton, who each had a co-team-high eight aces.
“We’ve been working hard on our serves,” Dykes said. “A few games ago our serving was very poor. The last few practices we spent a lot of time on our serves. I’m very proud to see we served so well, tonight.”
Jellico fared well serving the ball, too. Beginning with the second set, the Lady Blue Devils used their serves to fight back from a 13-7 deficit to eventually lead 19-18 in the late stages of the second frame.
Cosby tied the set after a Gracie Johnson ace, but Jellico would score the next four of five points to take the 25-22 win in the second set.
Most of Jellico’s points throughout the night came off self-inflicted errors by the Lady Eagles.
In the second and third sets, the Lady Blue Devils took advantage of Cosby’s mistakes to piece together back-to-back set wins after falling behind 0-1 to start the evening.
“We have a real problem with our mentality that we’re still trying to work on,” Dykes said. “Once we got down on ourselves, it’s hard to bring ourselves back up.
“I think our errors are what gets our girls down. It’s not that we’re getting beat, it’s that they’re letting those things happen and it’s their errors that are giving opponents points, rather than them earning them.”
The Lady Eagles, again, held the early lead in the third set, taking a 10-7 advantage with six of the 10 points scored coming from plays made by Chesney and Lexie Barnes. Jellico would surge back, though, taking a 12-10 lead in the middle of the frame.
Cosby tied the set at 13-all, but a 6-1 Jellico run allowed the Lady Blue Devils to hold control.
The Lady Eagles would get back within two of the lead late in the set, but still fell 25-20 to fall behind 2-1 in the match.
Forced into a must-win situation in the fourth set, Cosby responded.
This time it was Jellico that jumped out to the early lead with a 10-7edge. Cosby rallied to take a 15-11 lead, and never relinquished it from there.
The Lady Blue Devils got no closer than five points of the lead before Cosby put the set away with a 25-17 victory, knotting the match at 2-2 and setting up a winner-take-all fifth set.
“We’ve got the talent and the skill needed to win,” Dykes said. “We just have to get out of our heads, sometimes. I think they realize it, too. We’ve just got to get everyone on the same page.
Jumping out to an early 7-3 lead behind three aces, it appeared the Lady Eagles were on their way to a comeback victory.
Instead, Jellico had different plans. The Lady Blue Devils scored four unanswered to tie the set, before taking a 9-8 lead just moments later.
Cosby continued to fight with a Shelton ace and Sabrina Keller kill late in the set to cut a once four-point Jellico lead to one at 14-13, but a final error from the Lady Eagles would give the Lady Blue Devils the set, and the match.
Just one week remains in the regular season, as the Lady Eagles are gearing up for the all-important postseason and the upcoming District 2-A Tournament. They’ll hit the floor three times next week before plunging into postseason play the first full week of October.
“We’re really fired up about the tournament,” Dykes said. “That’s where it counts, anyway. Right now we’re looking at film, we’re looking at stats, and we’re running drills on all the areas we need to work on.”
