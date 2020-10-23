MORRISTOWN—From the moment Morgan Blazer walked into the Cocke County High cross country program four years ago, longtime coach Mark Hawk knew he had a star on his hands.
On Thursday, the senior runner solidified her status in Cocke County athletics lore after winning the IMAC cross country meet at Panther Creek State Park.
“I’m just so blessed to even have this opportunity,” Blazer said. “Really I feel blessed to even be running again, especially on this course where I suffered an injury just two years ago. This was the moment (Hawk) and I had been hoping for.
“We all put a lot of effort into this year, and it was great to see a final culmination of all that work.”
Blazer won the annual conference meet with a time of 20:06.43, as she crossed the line nearly 33 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
Blazer didn’t take long to affirm Hawk’s belief. As a freshman she set the program’s personal best time, a mark held by CCHS alum Jennifer Sauceman that stood for nearly 18 years.
With her win on Thursday, Blazer also became the first CCHS individual since Sauceman to win the annual IMAC meet.
Sauceman’s conference meet victory came in 1999. She also went on to represent Cocke County at the State Meet that year, as well.
In a coaching career that’s spanned nearly four decades, Hawk has been around to witness it all.
Just as he was for Sauceman’s incredible run in her final season with the CCHS program, he made it his mission to stick around to witness Blazer’s final year. Almost ceremoniously, he’s reaping the fruits of his labor by witnessing another young prodigy accomplish things that haven’t been done in nearly 20 years.
“I knew what kind of runner (Blazer) could be from the moment I saw her run in the seventh grade,” Hawk said. “She had issues and started the year slow, but once we got those issues figured out and she started posting times she was capable of, I knew this could be possible.
“Not to take anything away from all of the runners here today, but there’s no on else here that’s been through what she’s been through these last four years. There’s nobody here that deserves this more than she does.”
The day wasn’t all about Blazer, though. Far from it, actually.
As a team, the Lady Red cross country program has faced its own battles all season long. From not having enough runners to post a team score, through being embattled with injuries, the CCHS girls’ cross country team hurdled many obstacles in 2020.
Despite setbacks throughout the year, the program still earned its fair share of podium finishes, doing so with a largely youthful group of underclassmen.
On Thursday, the group earned another podium finish, coming in second place in an always competitive field at the IMAC meet.
“I’m so proud of this group of girls,” Hawk said. “We had girls that were running with injuries. Jessi Swanger was one that we didn’t know if she would be able to give it a go, but she told me earlier today she was going to run, no matter what.
“Jenna Pittman joined us once the soccer season ended, and her effort put us on another level tonight. I’m so appreciative she came out and gave us that boost. All of our girls ran their guts out, and I’m just so happy for our team.”
Swanger, a freshman, and Pittman, a sophomore, helped lead the team’s runner-up effort. Pittman finished 11th overall with a time of 24:57.66, and Swanger crossed the line 17th with a time of 25:28.99.
For the last four years Hawk has made it known 2020 would be his last in coaching the cross country program.
He had intentions to retire in 2017, but with the potential that he saw in the team at that time he made the call to stick it out for four more seasons.
It’s a decision he’s come to never regret.
Although the final four years of his coaching career haven’t been the easiest, and the group has faced many challenges during that time, all of the sacrifices he’s made have come back to reward him.
“I don’t know of any other way I’d want to close out my 37-year coaching career,” Hawk said. “I’m just so happy for (Blazer), happy for me and happy for our girls. They all ran their hearts out. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”
His final season isn’t finished, though. Cocke County heads to Daniel Boone High School for the Region 1 Large School meet on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The top three teams and top 10 individual finishers not slotted on those top three teams will advance from Thursday’s regional meet to the State Meet, which will be held on Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn.
