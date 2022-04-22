COSBY—The bats were hot for the Lady Eagles Tuesday afternoon in their non-conference game against Pigeon Forge. Cosby racked up 10 hits and 11 runs while shutting out the Lady Tigers over five innings.
The pitching performance and defensive effort was just as impressive. Reese Michaels tallied seven strikeouts from the pitcher’s circle giving up just two hits to the Lady Tigers. Head coach Mike Bryant made some changes on defense, which proved effective as the Lady Eagles committed just one error.
He was happy with his team’s overall performance and sees the defensive positioning as a permanent fixture moving forward.
“Any time you can run rule a team it’s a good win and you can’t complain much,” Bryant said. “We missed some opportunities to blow it open sooner, but we made some changes to the lineup and had new faces in different positions.
“It was all about preparation and getting our defensive lineup where it needs to be. We are a lot stronger with the defense we had tonight. If we can keep it up I think it will help us in the long run.”
Leadoff hitter Kylee Cornwell had a 3-for-3 day at the plate with one RBI. Her single in the bottom of the first kick started the offense and led to a four run bottom half. Michaels, Shylee Weeks and Olivia Hicks each had RBIs in the inning.
Cosby would blow the game open in the bottom of the second after Cornwell, Chloe Hance and Michaels hit three consecutive doubles. Before the end of the inning the Lady Eagles were up 7-0. They would score at least one run in every inning of the game on their way to the 11-0 victory.
Several big district games are on the horizon for the Lady Eagles in the coming days. Cosby traveled to Hancock County Friday evening for game one of two game set. They are currently 0-1 in conference play with home makeup games scheduled with Hancock and Jellico on April 25 and May 5. They will play the Washburn Lady Pirates at home on April 29.
It will be a doubleheader against the Jellico Lady Blue Devils on May 5, which could decide the number one spot in the district. The Lady Eagles had a long run of seven straight district tournament championships before falling short in the 2021 season. They would finish the regular season as the number three seed and place second in the tournament.
Bryant said his team has work to do if they want to reclaim their spot atop the district.
“Anybody can win in this district. We lost the only conference game we’ve played but had opportunities to win it. Sometimes the breaks don’t go your way. Hancock has a lot of young players but they’re a really talented team.
“We have to hit the ball a little bit better and be better on the base paths. I’ve changed my philosophy about being on base and taking more chances. I’m usually more conservative, but we have to be more aggressive. The girls are still catching up to that new mentality. We’re trying to wreak some havoc on base and keep playing the type of ball we’ve played throughout most of the season.
“I think we’ll have our opportunities, and it’ll come down to who can make the plays in the Hancock County and Washburn games. If we can do that we’ve got a good chance of being right back where we want to be, which is on top.”
The top team in the district will more than likely host the district tournament when it begins next month. Bryant said a meeting will occur next week to finalize the details.
Cosby has an overall record this year of 7-6 but has several more games on the schedule to improve that mark. Games against Northview Academy, Gatlinburg Pittman, Oakdale and Seymour will finish off the non-conference portion of their schedule.
The doubleheader with Jellico will be the last regular season games played before district tournament action commences.
