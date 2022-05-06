CLAIBORNE COUNTY—Spectacular grabs, home runs and a crucial double play were all highlights of Cocke County’s big district tournament win over Claiborne County Thursday afternoon.
The Fighting Cocks came into the game as the five seed in the tournament after going winless in district play. All those bad memories were erased in the opening round after the 6-4 victory that moves them into a winner’s bracket game against top seed Grainger County.
Senior Bryce Click led the way for the Fighting Cocks at the plate with a two-home run game. It was the first homers hit by a Big Red player this season. Isaac Dorsey was impressive on the mound limiting the Bulldogs to four runs on six hits. Dylan Jackson picked up the save for the Fighting Cocks.
The first inning started off with a strikeout, but the Big Red would fire on all cylinders from that point forward. Click hit his first homer of the game on a fastball in a one and two count. A walk issued to Taylos Thomas and a Dorsey single put runners at first and second with one down. Zeke Cortez delivered a single to plate Thomas and give the Big Red a 2-0 lead.
Sway Holt followed with a dribbler to the Claiborne first baseman to record the second out of the inning, but the third run for the Big Red would cross the plate in the process. Senior Chandler Gregg doubled before the inning came to a close to score the fourth run of the game.
CCHS head coach Andy Chrisman was happy to see Click catch a break after hitting the ball well all season but right at opposing defenses.
“They got the first out on us there in the first inning and we still found a way to score four,” Chrisman said. “We hadn’t hit a home run all year and Bryce goes twice today. We thought he would probably hit five or six his senior year, but he’s been hitting them right at people. It was nice to see him rewarded for his hard work.”
Cocke County added a run in the top of the second when Click hit his second home run of the game. Claiborne would respond in the bottom half with their first run, but the Big Red held the 5-1 lead.
Outfield play was huge for Cocke County as they made several outstanding plays to neutralize the Claiborne offense. Big Red outfielder Isaac Gudger made a catch at the left field wall that was worthy of the SportsCenter top 10. The play in the third inning kept two runs from scoring that would have cut into the Bulldog’s deficit. Center Fielder Zeke Cortez made a fantastic catch as well as he crashed into right fielder Dylan Webb.
Chrisman said the play of his outfield proved to be the difference maker in the game.
“Our outfielders were really put on the spot today,” he said. “We had some plays that we had chances to make that we didn’t, but our defense was fantastic. There was a ball that Gudger didn’t quite get to that kept drifting on him. We talked about it when he came in and boy he made a great adjustment on the next one. It was a phenomenal catch and Zeke’s as well. Webb (Dylan) said he heard him call him a little too late and they collided, but Zeke held on to it. Those were both humongous plays in this ballgame.”
Cocke County would add a crucial run in the fifth inning when Sway Holt scored from third on an error by the Claiborne catcher. Dorsey returned for another inning and found a bit of trouble in the bottom half.
Claiborne’s Tyler Myatt singled in the inning to give the Bulldogs their third run of the game. Walks would chase Dorsey from the game after four and 1/3 innings. Jackson came to the mound in relief with the bases loaded and one down. He would walk in the fourth run of the game in a situation that looked dire for the Big Red.
Claiborne’s Sunny Smith came to the plate with the bases full of Bulldogs. Jackson was able to induce a 1-2-3 double play to escape the jam and preserve the Cocke County lead.
Chrisman said it was pivotal for Dorsey to go as far as possible to give the Fighting Cocks a chance in the game. With Jackson being the new arm, Cocke County was able to keep Claiborne off balance at the plate.
“It was big that Dorsey was able to make it that far through, because here at the end the last few batters were just seeing Jackson for the first time. They weren’t able to make that adjustment and we mowed them down.”
The record for Cocke County in the 2022 season isn’t reflective of the effort that has been put in by the players or coaching staff. Many breaks haven’t gone their way, but everything seemed to fall into place Thursday afternoon.
Chrisman said it was nice to see his players keep their heads up and battle through the adversity.
“I think the thing I am most proud of out of the game is we had a lot of opportunities where we had a break go against us and a lot of times this team has said ‘where there we go, we can’t win,’ and they would have just folded,” he said.
“They did not today. They decided today they were going to find a way to win this game. They were the team with more energy, they were the team that wanted it more and it showed on the scoreboard. I could not be more proud of them.”
Thursday’s victory keeps Cocke County from the dreaded loser’s bracket and pits them against the Grainger County Grizzlies in the second round of the tournament. That game will be played at 11 a.m. on Monday at Carson-Newman University.
Cocke County will be guaranteed at least two more games as the tournament is double elimination format. Chrisman hopes to keep the momentum built by Thursday’s win but hopes even more that the community is proud of what its seeing on the field.
“We’ve been trying all year to make the folks in Newport proud, and I hope we have today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.