COSBY — It may be Homecoming week at Cosby.
But for an Eagles team that enters its second-straight region contest this week, things are all business.
“We still have the opportunity to finish top two in the region and have a home playoff game,” said Cosby coach Kevin Hall. “That’s our goal now.”
“(Homecoming) is for the school and community, and it’s hard,” he continued. “But we try to play it off as just another region game. Because when it’s all said and done, we’ve got to take care of business.
“We’ll let the school and the fans have a good time, and we’re hoping we’ll have a good crowd and see some old players come back, but we’re about taking care of business this week.”
For Cosby (2-3), “taking care of business” means rebounding from a physical 40-24 loss to Cloudland to prepare for a North Greene (1-5) team that is speedy and shifty.
“Good little quarterback and running back combo in the backfield,” Hall said of the Huskies. “Speedy running quarterback, not very big but he gets the job done. Little running back, runs hard, good back. They’re coached well. They’re going to come in here ready to play ball.”
But before hearing up for Friday, the Eagles have had to recover from last week.
And on Friday night, Hall noticed a difference than what Cosby has presented in region games of the past.
“We’ve kind of got to rebound from a tough loss, which is kind of different,” he said. “Usually when we play the top team in our region, it’s over by halftime. We played a full four quarters.”
That kind of battle has yielded bumpy and bruised results for Cosby, which had a light practice Monday before getting more into the groove Tuesday.
“Outside our normal guys that have been injured, we’re fine,” Hall said. “Very sore. We had a real relaxed, easy day of practice (Monday). Tried to give us one extra day of rest there, then a heavier duty day of practice Tuesday.”
Things will only heat up today and tomorrow, as Cosby preps to welcome the Huskies to Virgil Ball Stadium for a Region 1-1A battle on a Homecoming Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cosby.
