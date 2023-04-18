It’s a 10-mile separation between the two schools.
It’s a clash of colors, red and black versus blue and white.
It’s a high-flying eagle versus a scrappy, fighting rooster.
And it’s a tightly-bound Cocke County community, split down the middle by the love-hate relationship that is stoked every day between Cosby and Cocke County High Schools.
Next winter, for the first time since 2020, the close-knit conflict will be taken to the hardwood when CCHS and Cosby meet for two different matchups.
There will be a girls’ game and a boys’ game at Cocke County on Friday, December 15, 2023, then two more games on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Cosby.
So what resurrected this rivalry, which has not been played since before the Covid-19 pandemic?
The answer: communication after Brian Stewart was hired to be the new boys basketball coach on The Hill.
“Honestly, I think when Coach Stewart got the job at Cosby, we communicated about playing,” said CCHS boys coach Casey Ragan. “Then this off-season, about a month or two ago, we had texted more about the idea, and it worked out. I’m looking forward to it.”
Added Stewart: “It just makes sense. We’re separated by a few miles. There’s a strong love-hate relationship between the two schools, and there’s zero to lose here. Everybody wins. We’ll have some unbelievable gates, great crowds, people will tell their kids about it. There’s a lot to be excited about here.”
The last time they faced off, Cosby won both games — 68-66 in the boys game and 53-48 for the Lady Eagles.
They played twice each year in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019-20.
Cosby holds a 4-3 record in the most recent boys’ matchups, while the Lady Red have owned the girls’ matchups with an overall record of 6-1.
Each game has been in Cosby or Newport, except for one satellite game on December 27 during the 2016-17 season — part of the Safe T Christmas Classic at Knoxville Catholic High School.
In a funny twist, Stewart — then the coach at South Doyle — was in the gym at Catholic that night.
So when he accepted the job at Cosby, he knew right away that he wanted to restore the spark that he had witnessed on that winter.
“And I thought it would be amazing to do that a couple times a year,” he said. “We needed to try and set it up, and glad we were able to do that.”
It is worth noting that those aforementioned matchups are an outlier, since 2016 marked the first time the schools had met on the hardwood since 1977.
But whether the gap has existed for three years or almost 40, why did the rivalry ever go away in the first place?
That has not been made clear. Different answers have come from each side.
What has been clear: the reasoning of both Ragan and Stewart to renew this rivalry.
And it is one that is separated not just by miles, but by children and family members who attend one school or the other — and even both, in many cases.
“It happens pretty much on a yearly basis,” said Ragan of the transfers. “You’ve got kids that played together on some level. At the end of the day, we are one community. It’s fun to see them compete against each other, and as of late, there’s a great respect there.
“I know for my guys I tell them that we’ll respect everybody we play, but definitely when it’s our friends. We truly want the best for both programs.”
Added Stewart: “Hayden Green, Jayston Fine, those guys are stupid excited about this game happening. Jayston caught up with me earlier this week, and he said, ‘I can’t believe y’all are doing this now.’
“With the schools being so close and kids making decisions, transferring, whatever the case may be, it definitely adds something to that rivalry.”
Regardless of the rivalry or the feelings that may pervade this game, though, Ragan did reiterate the overarching reason for having this game in the first place.
And it serves to reinforce a reminder referenced in a statement Stewart made during basketball season — when he used the Friday Night Lights line about “babies and memories.”
“It’s one of those things that makes high school sports what it is,” summarized Ragan. “Those guys and ladies, when they get to be our age and older, they’re always going to remember this. You’re playing in front of the entire town and county.
“Basketball is big in our community, and this is probably the biggest stage for these younger kids to look up to. Hopefully we can put on a good show for them. But at the end of the day, it’s about these kids and their memories.”
