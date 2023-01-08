COSBY — In six years as the Cosby girls’ basketball coach, Cody Lowe has seen one constant: effort.
“We have never not played hard,” he summarized Friday.
This season, though, that has changed.
“This team does play hard a lot of the time,” said Lowe of his Lady Eagles. “But we have yet to play a 32-minute game.”
The result has shown time and time again this season, especially during a recent stretch in which Cosby (7-8) has lost five of its last seven games.
It showed again on Friday, this time in glaring fashion, as the Lady Eagles were locked at 19 at the half against a talented Grainger team — only to lose by 20 after being outscored 32-12 in the second half.
Cosby accumulated just 15 rebounds on the night, three on the offensive end, and made 10 of 37 from field goal range with a 29% clip from deep.
Shylee Shelton led the way with 16 points, five boards, two steals and an assist, while Kinley Coggins totaled six points, two boards, two assists, a steal and a block.
“I thought we defended well the first half,” said Lowe. “Just came out in the second half, and they outplayed us, man. They out-physicaled us, pushed us around, got to loose balls."
For Lowe, the frustration began to show during the game's waning moments. He whacked his cane on the floor, the echo rippling across the gym. Then he glowered toward the court and yelled during a timeout to emphasize the lack of energy that he saw on the court.
“And it doesn’t take skill to do the things we’re struggling at," he echoed later. "Rebounding doesn’t take skill — it just takes effort and wanting to do it. And that’s the frustrating part.”
The issue has not just been in games, either, but in the gym when the Lady Eagles take the floor for practice.
“Some of the stuff we do in practice, I see it,” said Lowe. “We loaf in practice, we don’t box out. And I’m a firm believer that you play how you practice.
“We’ve just got to tighten it up and work on those, especially rebounding. You’ve got the body to do it, and you’re just struggling.”
Given the discrepancy in effort between this team and others he has coached, Lowe was asked to pinpoint possible reasons for the gap.
He summarized them quickly — only to turn the blame toward himself.
“Immaturity, lack of experience. We’re playing a lot of girls that are getting minutes for their first time ever.
“And it’s on me to teach them the right way to play — and I’m going to. We’re going to get there.”
The next test for Cosby is set for Tuesday night, and it’s a big one as the Lady Eagles welcome Washburn in their first district game of the season.
“Big district game, first district game,” Lowe summarized. “(Washburn) is probably as good as they’ve ever been. We’ve got to come out ready to play.”
