After coaching his team to a win over Asheville on Tuesday, CCHS boys basketball coach Casey Fagan will take his team to Tampa, Florida, for a three-day tournament after Christmas. Ragan is hopeful that this gap from the usual routine can bring the team closer together, both on and off the court.
Casey Ragan can still remember the trip he took as an assistant under former CCHS boys basketball coach Ray Evans.
During the 2014-15 season, the team took a school bus 10 hours south to Windermere, Florida, where the Fighting Cocks lost three straight games in The Rock Holiday Classic.
The losses, though hard, were not as important as the memories made.
And this season, after being approached with the idea by seniors Major Woods and Brazen Stewart, Ragan is taking his own Cocke County team (8-4, 2-0) to Florida with the same goal.
“As far as mindset goes, just go compete,” he said of the approach for what will be a three-day stint at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational. “Wins, losses, I don’t care. I just want us to go compete and see something we’re not used to seeing. If we come out on the good end, great. If not, we’ll use them as learning tools.”
Ragan certainly took some knowledge from his time under Evans, as the initial trip to Florida sparked a desire before Woods and Stewart even brought the idea to his attention.
“That’s what piqued my interest in doing this,” he said. “We’d like to make it every three or four years, hopefully.
“It’s a lot of fun for the kids, especially getting to hang out outside of basketball and not on their phones. A last hurrah for the seniors, for sure.”
He did note that they will be taking a more comfortable form of transportation, swapping a school bus for a smoother and cushier charter bus.
Ragan also sought to send a special thank you to the senior parents, who have helped him with fundraisers such as the duck race and a raffle ticket giveaway.
Moreover, they have stepped in to aid Ragan while he has moved houses and welcomed a new baby into the world — all while coaching two sports at CCHS.
“They’ve been amazing helping me get this planned,” he said.
Aside from wanting to see his team compete, Ragan is also looking forward to giving his players new experiences — an aspect that also applied to their 66-55 win over Asheville on Tuesday.
“Baylor had a really good game and made some big buckets, and Brazen continued to play solid,” said Ragan.
“It was really good for the guys to see something outside of what we normally do,” he added. “To see something they haven’t seen all their lives.”
Now, instead of traversing cold interstate roads into North Carolina, both Cocke County teams are headed to the sunny shores of Tampa for Busch Gardens and basketball.
The Fighting Cocks are set to take the floor for their first matchup on December 29 against Florida Gulf Coast High School.
And, regardless of how the three-day stretch goes, Ragan is intrigued to see what can come of this experience.
After all, he can remember what happened after the last one in 2014-15 — when Cocke County won four of its next seven with Evans at the helm.
“I think we made a pretty good run when we came back,” he summarized.
