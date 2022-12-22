Compete 1

After coaching his team to a win over Asheville on Tuesday, CCHS boys basketball coach Casey Fagan will take his team to Tampa, Florida, for a three-day tournament after Christmas. Ragan is hopeful that this gap from the usual routine can bring the team closer together, both on and off the court. 

 Jake Nichols

Casey Ragan can still remember the trip he took as an assistant under former CCHS boys basketball coach Ray Evans.

During the 2014-15 season, the team took a school bus 10 hours south to Windermere, Florida, where the Fighting Cocks lost three straight games in The Rock Holiday Classic.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.