With the 2021 season coming to an end, the lights shined bright on Raymond Large Field for the last time.
A game that is traditionally held on Friday nights turned into a Thursday night showdown as the Hancock County Indians visited the Cosby Eagles.
A matchup unlike any of the previous meetings between the two teams, Hancock County has struggled to field a varsity football team all season.
Giving their region rival a chance to take the field in a true high school setting for the only time all season, the Cosby Eagles still proved too much to handle in a 27-6 win to cap off the season on Thursday.
