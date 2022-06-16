CCHS alum and Milligan golf’s Alayna Perryman has become the first multi-year All-American in the 12 year history of the university’s women’s golf team. Perryman earned all-tournament honors with top-five finishes in all nine of the Buffs’ events leading up to the NAIA National Championship.
Courtesy photo Milligan Athletics
Alayna Perryman set Milligan’s 36-hole tournament record with a 144 to win the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational. She was a medalist at the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate event.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Milligan University women’s golfer Alayna Perryman was named to the NAIA All-America Second Team by the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee for the second-straight season.
Perryman becomes the first multi-year All-American in the 12-year history of the Milligan women’s golf team. Last spring, Perryman and teammate Michaela Lindahl reeled in All-America honors and Cassidy Gibson, also a CCHS alum, was the program’s first-ever All-American in 2016.
Perryman earned all-tournament honors with top-five finishes in all nine of the Buffs’ events leading up to the NAIA National Championship. She set Milligan’s 36-hole tournament record with a 144 to win the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational and was the medalist at the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate.
At the Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall Championship Preview, Perryman finished tied for third and placed fifth at the AAC Spring Championship/NAIA Direct Qualifier. In the final individual Golfstat rankings, she ranked 28th nationally with a scoring average of 75.00 (+3.05).
At the NAIA National Championship, she tied for 38th and helped the Buffs to a 16th-place national finish. As a team, the Buffs finished No. 14 in the final Golfstat rankings.
