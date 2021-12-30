The Lady Red continued their winning ways in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic on Tuesday with a victory over Owsley High School.
It was a special game for CCHS senior Sydney Clevenger as she notched her 1,000th career point during the contest. Clevenger was presented with a game ball to mark the occasion and place her among the most elite Cocke County scorers.
Clevenger not only scored her 1,000th, but she led CCHS in scoring with 17 points in the 72-52 victory. A strong first quarter helped the Lady Red take the early lead in the game. Clevenger posted eight points in the period that saw six CCHS players score baskets.
The Lady Red poured it on in the second half starting their run with an 18 point third quarter. Gracie Gregg led the charge posting six points in the period. She would go on to score 16 in the Lady Red win.
The Lady Red took their foot off the gas just slightly over the remaining eight minutes of play. Clevenger hit one more 3-pointer for good measure to put an exclamation mark on the game.
