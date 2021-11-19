UNICOI COUNTY—The Cosby Lady Eagles were hoping to bounce back Thursday evening after suffering a season opening loss to Volunteer High School. That was not the case as the Lady Eagles fell to 0-2 on the young season with a loss to Unicoi County.
A slow start to the game all but doomed Cosby as they could only find six points through the first quarter of play. That was not the case for the Lady Blue Devils who ripped off 20 points in the first, many coming from the hot shooting Allie Lingerfelt.
The Lady Eagles manage to create some momentum going into the second period of play thanks to Gracie Johnson. Johnson, along with Katie Myers, Kinley Coggins and Alexis McGaha knocked down crucial shots to keep the Lady Eagles in the conversation.
They found themselves down 37-18 at the midway point. The spark that was ignited in the second quarter continued after half time as they Lady Eagles came out shooting.
Johnson scored nine points in the quarter alone, and was joined by Shylee Shelton who scored eight. Katie Myers and Ali Smith both knocked down shots in the scoring frenzy that saw the Lady Eagles post 24 points in the quarter.
They had pulled within five by the end of the third, down 47-42. The Lady Blue Devils found their own offensive spark in the fourth quarter following a slow performance to begin the half.
Many of Unicoi’s scoring opportunities came on free throws as they managed to knock down six of seven attempts. That coupled with streaky shooting from the Lady Eagles all but sealed their victory.
They Lady Eagles will return to action on Monday, November 22 when they take on South Doyle. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m., but a location has not yet been announced.
UNICOI COUNTY (63): Allie Lingerfelt 14, Laurel Osbourne 12, Olivia Bailey 9, Faith Bennett 8, Haley Rush 8, Hannah Shelton 6, Jocelyn Metcalf 6.
COSBY (52): Gracie Johnson 17, Shylee Shelton 12, Ali Smith 8, Kinley Coggins 8, Katie Myers 5, Alexis McGaha 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.