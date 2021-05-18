KNOXVILLE—Tennessee will host an NCAA Tournament Regional for the 16th straight year as the Lady Vols were revealed as the No. 9 national seed when the bracket was announced Sunday night on ESPN2.
UT will welcome Liberty, James Madison and Eastern Kentucky to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the NCAA Knoxville Regional this weekend from Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23. The Knoxville Regional will be double-elimination with the winner moving on to the NCAA Super Regional (Round of 16).
Tennessee will play Ohio Valley Tournament Champion Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3/WatchESPN. Atlantic Sun Champions Liberty will take on James Madison, the champions of the Colonial Athletic Association, Friday at noon on ESPNU.
This will be the 18th NCAA Tournament appearance overall and the 17th consecutive appearance for the Lady Vols, who have advanced to the postseason every year since 2004.
Tennessee enters the tournament with a 41-13 overall record and a 12-11 mark in conference play. The Lady Vols defeated Texas A&M and SEC regular season Co-Champions Arkansas to advance to the SEC Tournament Semifinal.
Four Lady Vols earned SEC postseason awards last week, led by pitcher Ashley Rogers and center fielder Kiki Milloy, who were named to the All-SEC First Team. Milloy was also named to the SEC Newcomer Team.
Ashley Morgan earned All-SEC Second Team honors, while graduate student Cailin Hannon was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Friday’s two winners will play in Game 3 on Saturday at 12 p.m. The losers from Friday’s games will play in Game 4 at 2:30 p.m., and the loser from Game 3 will face the winner from Game 4 at 5 p.m. to conclude play on Saturday.
Game 6 will be on Sunday at 12 p.m. and will feature the winner from Game 3 against the winner from Game 5. The two teams will play again in Game 7 at 2:30 p.m., if necessary.
The 16 winning teams from their respective regional sites will advance the Super Regionals, which will take place from May 27-30, depending on the host site. All Super Regional sites will feature broadcasts on the ESPN family of networks.
